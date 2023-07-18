Foraj Sonde Videle Signs EUR90M Contract With OMV Petrom

Foraj Sonde Videle Signs EUR90M Contract With OMV Petrom. Oil drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (FOJE.RO) has signed a framework contract for onshore drilling with OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania’s only oil and natural gas producer, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]