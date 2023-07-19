Romanian rolling stock producer Astra expects 78% rise in revenues this year

Romanian rolling stock producer Astra expects 78% rise in revenues this year. Astra Vagoane Călători, one of the largest players on the local rolling stock market, controlled by Valer Blidar, ended last year with a turnover of RON 225 mln (EUR 45 mln), and it estimates its revenues would rise to RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) given that the factory has to deliver more trams.