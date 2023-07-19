Romania to support with CfD the development of 3GW of offshore wind farms

The Romanian Ministry of Energy has published the draft law on the development of wind farms in the Black Sea. The purpose of the law is to reach 3GW installed capacity in the Black Sea by supporting projects through contracts for difference (CfD) that would provide investors predictability (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]