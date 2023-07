Bucharest’s Hotel Cismigiu Sees Revenues Rise 15% in 1H/2023 from 1H/2019

Bucharest’s Hotel Cismigiu Sees Revenues Rise 15% in 1H/2023 from 1H/2019. Bucharest’s four-star hotel Cismigiu, one of the city’s monument buildings, controlled by Spain’s Hercesa, ended the first half of this year with 15% higher revenues than in the first six months of 2019, the best year in tourism, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]