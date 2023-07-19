Dacia Sales Up 24% in 1H/2023 from Year-Earlier Period

Dacia Sales Up 24% in 1H/2023 from Year-Earlier Period. Dacia sales in the first half of 2023 climbed by 24% to 345,432 units. 2019 has been the best year for Dacia so far, with 736,000 sold units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]