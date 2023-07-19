INS: Romania Construction Works Up 19.9% in May from April

INS: Romania Construction Works Up 19.9% in May from April. The volume of construction works in Romania rose by 19.9% in May from April 2023, in gross series, and by 3.7% when adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, in line with data from the country’s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]