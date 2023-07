New Car Registrations in Romania Up 25.4% in 1H/2023 To 73,645 Units

New Car Registrations in Romania Up 25.4% in 1H/2023 To 73,645 Units. Romania continues to rank 14th in the EU by the number of new cars registered in January-June, with a volume of 73,645 units, up 25.4% from the year-earlier period, of which 6,998 were full-electric ones and 20,933 hybrid ones, in line with data released by the association of automotive (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]