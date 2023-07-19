Freshful by eMAG Logs 2.4 Times Higher Sales in 1H/2023 vs 1H/2022

Freshful by eMAG Logs 2.4 Times Higher Sales in 1H/2023 vs 1H/2022. Online hypermarket Freshful, part of eMAG group, in the first half of this year posted 2.4 bigger sales than in the same period of 2022, with fruit and vegetables accounting for over 15% in total volumes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]