BlackPeak Capital Aims to Invest up to EUR40M in Romania on Medium Term. Private equity fund BlackPeak Capital, founded in 2014 in Bulgaria, wants to make another portfolio investment in Romania this year after the investor completed a bolt on acquisition locally for euShippments, a services company of Bulgaria already part of the fund’s portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]