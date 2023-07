George Enescu Festival: Tickets go on sale for concerts in Sibiu

George Enescu Festival: Tickets go on sale for concerts in Sibiu. Romania's famous George Enescu International Festival will bring world-class orchestras and superstars of classical music to Sibiu this autumn, and the tickets have already been put up for sale. Four concerts will be held in the Transylvanian city in September. Tickets and passes can be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]