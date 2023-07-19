Education without borders for Romanian business professionals: a world-class dual degree MBA offered by the University of York Europe Campus, CITY College available in Bucharest



Education without borders for Romanian business professionals: a world-class dual degree MBA offered by the University of York Europe Campus, CITY College available in Bucharest.

Once you start your career path and take steps towards career advancement, you usually relate to the educational plan as a foundation that has guaranteed entry into your desired field. However, how do you manage to get into key positions in companies and feel like you're advancing (...)