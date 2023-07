Dacia sales up 24% in H1 2023 powered by its four main models

Dacia sales up 24% in H1 2023 powered by its four main models. Romanian carmaker Dacia, a member of the French group Renault, sold a total of 345,432 vehicles in the first half (H1) of 2023, representing an annual growth of 24.2%. The performance was powered by its four main models, Spring, Sandero, Duster, and Jogger, as they all posted growth in the