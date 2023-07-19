Romanian firefighters aiding Greek authorities extinguish wildfires near Athens

Romanian firefighters aiding Greek authorities extinguish wildfires near Athens. Romanian firefighters stationed in Greece have been active, trying to extinguish a wildfire of dry vegetation and forest that broke out northwest of Athens earlier this week. The firefighters used four trucks and a tanker with 30 tons of water on their most recent mission. Their attempts are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]