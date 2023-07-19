A quarter of Romanians have no emergency savings, Eurobarometer report shows

Approximately 20% of EU citizens have a high level of financial literacy, 64% have a medium level, and 16% have a low level of financial literacy, according to the latest Eurobarometer data quoted by Hotnews.ro. A quarter of Romanians have no emergency savings at all in case they lose their main source of income, compared to 16% of Europeans.