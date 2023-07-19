Arcada Company Posts 62% Growth In Revenue To RON533M In 2022

Arcada Company, the largest construction company in Galati County and one of the builders of the Cluj-Napoca subway, ended 2022 with record high revenue, RON533 million, an increase of 62% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]