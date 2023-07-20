Romania and four other countries seek to extend ban on grain from Ukraine
Jul 20, 2023
Romania and four other countries seek to extend ban on grain from Ukraine.
Five central European countries, including Romania, want a European Union ban on Ukrainian grain imports to be extended at least until the end of the year, ministers said at a meeting in Warsaw on July 19. Poland threatened to keep borders closed even if Brussels disagrees, Reuters reported. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]