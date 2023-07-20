Ukraine to shift Black Sea grain shipping corridor from international to Romanian, Bulgarian waters
Jul 20, 2023
Ukraine is set to establish a temporary shipping route through Romania's and Bulgaria's territorial waters to maintain grain shipments in the Black Sea after Russia scrapped an agreement allowing Ukrainian exports through an UN-backed safe maritime corridor, Kyiv said in an official letter (...)
