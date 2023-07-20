InterCapital to launch BET-based ETF in Ljubljana and Bucharest after Zagreb

InterCapital to launch BET-based ETF in Ljubljana and Bucharest after Zagreb. InterCapital Asset Management, the largest independent investment manager in Croatia with assets of about EUR 400 million under management, is preparing to launch on the Bucharest Stock Exchange a new ETF (exchange-traded fund) that replicates the local index BET after listing the fund on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]