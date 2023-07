Airport passenger count in Romania up 5.4% in H1 2023 versus 2019

Airport passenger count in Romania up 5.4% in H1 2023 versus 2019. About 11.3 million passengers used Romanian airports in the first six months of this year, which means an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period of 2019, the landmark year for the aviation industry, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]