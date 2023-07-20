Retail division of Romanian group Altex opens EUR 4 mln retail park in Vatra Dornei
Cometex, the retail division of the local Altex group developed around the electro-IT retailer with the same name, announced the opening of a new retail park in the tourist town of Vatra Dornei, northern Romania. The park brings together recognized brands such as Altex, Animax, Deichmann and (...)
