Retail division of Romanian group Altex opens EUR 4 mln retail park in Vatra Dornei

Retail division of Romanian group Altex opens EUR 4 mln retail park in Vatra Dornei. Cometex, the retail division of the local Altex group developed around the electro-IT retailer with the same name, announced the opening of a new retail park in the tourist town of Vatra Dornei, northern Romania. The park brings together recognized brands such as Altex, Animax, Deichmann and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]