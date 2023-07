Romanian IT group Bittnet issues more bonds at Bucharest Exchange

Bittnet Systems (BVB: BNET), the first issuer in the IT sector on the main market at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, listed on July 19 a new issue of bonds worth RON 5 mln (EUR 1 mln). The bonds mature in June 2027 and carry a 10% coupon payable on a quarterly basis. The yield dropped to 9.21% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]