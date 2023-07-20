Bulgaria's PE fund BlackPeak Capital envisages at least a deal in Romania this year

Bulgaria's PE fund BlackPeak Capital envisages at least a deal in Romania this year. Bulgaria-based private equity fund BlackPeak Capital, which entered the Romanian market in 2021 by taking over a stake in green food producer Verdino, wants to make at least one new portfolio investment in Romania this year. "We continue to see real opportunities to invest in innovative (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]