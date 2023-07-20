Alpha Bank: Prices of new residential properties rise fast in Romania, but this may change



The prices of new residential properties in Romania accelerated to 10.9% y/y in Q1, 2023, compared to +5.6% per annum on average in 2020-2022, according to an Alpha Bank analysis. This comes in contrast to both the prices of existing properties, where the price dynamics decelerated to 1.5% (...)