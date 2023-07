Romania Housing Market Hits New Record: 73,000 Completed Housing Units in 2022

Romania Housing Market Hits New Record: 73,000 Completed Housing Units in 2022. Romania’s housing market set a new record in 2022 in terms of the number of housing units delivered in one year, crossing the threshold of 73,000 completed new houses and apartments, in line with the latest data published on the Tempo platform of the country’s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]