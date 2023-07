Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer

Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer. Famous British rock band Coldplay announced new European 2024 dates for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, confirming their first concert in Romania next summer. Local fans will have the chance to see Coldplay perform live at Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest on June 12, according to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]