Romanian IT company ASSIST Software creates a virtual assistant for autism disorder therapy
Jul 20, 2023
Romanian IT company ASSIST Software creates a virtual assistant for autism disorder therapy.
A bespoke software development company from Suceava is working hard to develop an innovative software solution to help with the educational and therapeutic needs of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. From its headquarters in Northeastern Romania, ASSIST Software[CM1] has built (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]