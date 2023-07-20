July has every chance to be the hottest in history, Romanian environment minister says



July has every chance to be the hottest in history, Romanian environment minister says.

This could be the hottest July since records started being kept by the National Meteorological Administration, Romania’s minister of environment, Mircea Fechet, recently said. Meanwhile, a new heatwave is set to take over Romania, peaking at around 41 degrees Celsius in the shade over the (...)