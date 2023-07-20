Romanian cinema: Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film in Sarajevo Film Festival’s main competition
Jul 20, 2023
Romanian cinema: Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film in Sarajevo Film Festival’s main competition.
Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film, Libertate/ Freedom, has been selected in the official competition of the Sarajevo Film Festival, where it will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo trophy. The film, inspired by true events, tells a lesser-known story that took place in Sibiu during the 1989 (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]