Constanța hosts outdoor film screenings end-July

Constanța hosts outdoor film screenings end-July. Filme în aer liber, a caravan program screening films outdoors, is scheduled to hold a new edition in Constanța, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, between July 25th and July 30th. Among the films to be screened are John Crowley’s Brooklyn, Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, Autumn de Wilde’s Emma, Xavier (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]