Agroland Invests RON20M In Feed Plant In Isalnita

Agroland Invests RON20M In Feed Plant In Isalnita. Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agribusiness and food group, which owns the largest farming supplies store chain in Romania, has inaugurated its feed plant in Isalnita, Dolj County, following a RON20 million investment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]