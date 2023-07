Segezha Packaging Expects 10% Growth In Revenue In 2023

Segezha Packaging Expects 10% Growth In Revenue In 2023. Paper packaging manufacturer Segezha Packaging switched from profit to loss in 2022, but its revenue increased by 31% to RON102.6 million, almost 20% of which generated by exports. The company expects 10% growth in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]