Vimercati East Europe Posts 2% Decline In Revenue, 48.5% Decline In Profit In 2022. Vimercati East Europe, which makes electromechanical and electronic components in a factory in Bacau County, posted RON328.4 million (EUR66.6 million) revenue in 2022, down 2% from the previous year’s RON335.1 million (EUR68.1 million), according to calculations made by ZF based on Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]