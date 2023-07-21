|
TeraSteel Wants to Near RON400M Turnover in 2023; Budgets RON50M Investment
Jul 21, 2023
TeraSteel Wants to Near RON400M Turnover in 2023; Budgets RON50M Investment.
TeraSteel, a company part of Irish group Kingspan, aims to reach RON396 million turnover in 2023, up 4% from last year.
