TeraSteel Wants to Near RON400M Turnover in 2023; Budgets RON50M Investment

TeraSteel Wants to Near RON400M Turnover in 2023; Budgets RON50M Investment. TeraSteel, a company part of Irish group Kingspan, aims to reach RON396 million turnover in 2023, up 4% from last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]