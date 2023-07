Romania will use EUR 400 mln cohesion funds to help Ukrainian refugees

Romania will use EUR 400 mln cohesion funds to help Ukrainian refugees. Romanian Government spokesman Mihai Constantin announced on July 20 that EUR 400 million would be paid to Romania to compensate for the aid given to Ukrainian neighbours who chose Romania as a destination or transit after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, Bursa.ro reported. The money (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]