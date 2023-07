Naples court approves extradition of former Romanian minister Darius Valcov

The Naples Court of Appeal ordered on July 20 the extradition of Darius Valcov, former mayor of Slatina and minister of finance, to Romania's competent authorities, justice minister Alina Gorghiu announced. Valcov has to serve a 6-year jail sentence in Romania, issued for influence peddling (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]