Romania's Agroland inaugurates EUR 4 mln fodder factory. Agroland Business System Group (BVB: AG) announced the inauguration of the fodder factory in Ișalnița, Dolj County, following an investment of RON 20 million (EUR 4 million). The annual production capacity of the new factory is 28,000 tonnes, covering approximately 60% of the fodder (...)