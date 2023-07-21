Romanian energy trader Tinmar to invest EUR 150 mln in green generation over next three years

Tinmar Energy, a private energy supply company owned by local businessman Augustin Oancea, envisages approximately EUR 150 million for investment in expanding the renewables portfolio over the next three years, Ziarul Financiar reported. In 2012, Tinmar Energy started the first stage of the