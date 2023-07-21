Romanian Realty Developer Impact Gets Building Permit for Iasi Greenfield Copou
Jul 21, 2023
Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor announced it got the construction authorization for Greenfield Copou residential project of Iasi, where it is set to develop 1062 apartments in 26 buildings on a 50,200-sqm area. The project is worth EUR175 million, according to the company.
