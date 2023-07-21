Five people remain in custody in case targeting abuses at care homes, Bucharest court rules

Five people remain in custody in case targeting abuses at care homes, Bucharest court rules. The Bucharest Court of Appeal has that decided five of the individuals involved in the case of maltreatment at care homes for the elderly will remain in pre-trial detention and house arrest, while two others were placed under judicial control. The sentence is final. The Godei brothers, owners (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]