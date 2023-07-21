Romanian startup wants to double number of cashback app users with updated version

Romanian startup wants to double number of cashback app users with updated version. Romanian startup Medeva Fintech said on Friday, July 21, that it is launching a new version of its app Figo.Pay, which changes the way users can get cashback from traders. The application has 22,000 users, and the company wants to double the number in the next six months. “If until now, users (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]