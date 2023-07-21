New law makes remote work available to employees with children in Romania

New law makes remote work available to employees with children in Romania. A new law providing Romanian employees who have children up to the age of 11 under their care with the opportunity to work remotely for four days per month has been promulgated. According to the law, "upon request, employees who have children up to 11 years old in their care are entitled to 4 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]