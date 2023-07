Dent Estet Clinic Network’s Investments Reach EUR12M In 2016-2023

Dent Estet Clinic Network’s Investments Reach EUR12M In 2016-2023. Dent Estet, the largest player in the dental market in Romania by revenue, has invested a total of EUR12 million over the last seven years, from 2016 to 2023, and the number of clinics has reached 18 in the period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]