Bucharest Jazz Festival 2023: Line-up announced for edition scheduled for September

Bucharest Jazz Festival 2023: Line-up announced for edition scheduled for September. Orchestras, bands, and musicians from the US, Germany, Finland, Austria, France, and Romania will perform at this year’s Bucharest Jazz Festival, scheduled to take place between September 7th and September 10th. The concerts will be held at Combinatul Fondului Plastic (September 8th to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]