Romanian swimmer David Popovici finishes fourth in 200-meter race at World Swimming Championships
Jul 25, 2023
Romania's swimming star David Popovici came in fourth in the 200-meter freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The Romanian swimmer easily qualified for the final of this event after winning the semifinal with a time of 01:44.70. Considered the main favorite at (...)
