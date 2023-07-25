Artown: Street art festival returns to Ploiești for second edition starting this weekend

Artown Festival, a street art festival that aims to "reclaim the city through art," is set to take place in Ploiești, a city 60 km north of Bucharest, between July 28th and August 6th. As part of the event, 3,000 sqm of walls will be covered by 19 murals designed by 37 artists from 14 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]