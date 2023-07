Agricola Group Reports Turnover Of Over RON560M For H1/2023, Up 13% YoY

Agricola Group Reports Turnover Of Over RON560M For H1/2023, Up 13% YoY. Agricola Group based in Bacau, one of the largest poultry processors and manufacturers of dry-cured salami and ready-meals in Romania, ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of almost RON567.6 million (EUR115 million), up 13% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]