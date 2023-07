Deloitte Romania Assists RetuRO In Obtaining RON426M Green Loan From ING Bank

Deloitte Romania Assists RetuRO In Obtaining RON426M Green Loan From ING Bank. Deloitte Romania has assisted RetuRO, the company set up according to the current legislation with the purpose of managing the Deposit-Return System, considered Romania's most important circular economy project to date, in securing a green financing of RON426 million from ING Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]