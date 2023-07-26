Rezolv Energy Set To Build 229 MW Solar Plant In Bulgaria, Which Will Reportedly Serve Romania As Well



Rezolv Energy Set To Build 229 MW Solar Plant In Bulgaria, Which Will Reportedly Serve Romania As Well.

Rezolv Energy, a project company held by Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure with EUR20 billion assets, has announced that it acquired the rights to build and operate a 229 MW solar plant in Silistra Municipality in north-eastern Bulgaria, less than 10 km off the (...)