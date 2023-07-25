CBRE: Romanian Retail Sector Attracts 21% Of Total First Half-Year Investment Volume

CBRE: Romanian Retail Sector Attracts 21% Of Total First Half-Year Investment Volume. Romania's retail sector attracted 21% of the total investment volume recorded in the first half of 2023, 7% higher than the level recorded in the same period of 2022, remaining around EUR39 million, as per data from CBRE, the global leader in the commercial services and real estate investment (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]