EC: Romania’s sunflower, maize crops below past 5-year averages

EC: Romania’s sunflower, maize crops below past 5-year averages. The European Commission (EC) revised downwards, for the second consecutive month, the sunflower yield prospects for Romania, the main producing country in the EU. Romanian farmers could obtain this year, on average, only 2.16 tonnes of sunflower per hectare, 11% below the average of the last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]